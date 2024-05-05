Methodist Church seals $4.4 deal with Mobil Oil Fiji

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma’s business arm, Lako Yani Management Private Limited has sealed a $4.4 million deal with Mobil Oil Fiji for the construction of a service station in Davuilevu.

Chief Executive, Sereana Qoro says the dream to expand their business is slowly turning into reality, an aspiration that their members have yearned for years.

Qoro says they willingly agreed to the partnership, as they recognized the demand for the service which will boost revenue for their company.

“We readily said yes to them, not because they came but because the business was already part of the 10-year development plan for the Methodist Church.”

Qoro adds it was not an easy journey, as they had to endure a lot of challenges but their optimism helped them stay on course.

“First of all, we had to stop because of COVID-19. We lost 9 months and it took us another 3 months to settle in and revisit the programme.

Then we were faced with the challenge of having to isolate this piece of land with the Surveyor’s General Office.”

The Chief Executive says that they have already purchased the fuel system, including the pipes and underground tanks with other equipment.

The service station will employ five staff and a manager.

It is expected to be completed within 12 months.