Fiji to play for ninth-place

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways national side will play in the ninth- place play-off at the Singapore 7s.

Osea Kolinisau’s men thumped Canada 31-7 in its ninth-place semi-final clash.

Ponipate Loganimasi got a hattrick of tries, while Joji Nakusa and Village Naikausa also scored.

Fiji will be playing for four competition points, and for the first time, it is not going to feature in the Cup quarter-finals.

The match starts at 4.36pm and you can watch it on FBC TV