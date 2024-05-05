Alleged Police misconduct under investigation

The Police Internal Affairs Unit has been directed to investigate the alleged conduct of a police officer, as depicted in a circulating video on social media.

The video features a mother of three claiming that her husband, who is a police officer, had an affair with another policewoman.

According to the woman, when she sought assistance from officers at the Valelevu Police Station to file a report, they reportedly informed her that she couldn’t press charges against her husband as they were legally married.

She alleges that when she went to the police station with her children to provide her statement, she waited for nearly five hours without being attended to by any police officer.

The Force has acknowledged the seriousness of these allegations and assures the public that a thorough investigation will be carried out.

The organization is dedicated to keeping the integrity and professionalism of the policing profession.