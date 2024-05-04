Silktails go down to Eels

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails are still chasing their first win in this season’s Jersey Flegg Cup.

This afternoon, they faced a tough challenge against the Paramatta Eels and were defeated 42-22.

At halftime, the Silktails found themselves trailing 30-6.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite their best efforts and scoring some tries in the second half, they couldn’t match the strength of the visiting Eels.

The side will host Canberra Raiders next Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.