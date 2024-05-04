Fijiana through to semi-final

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side will play in the semi-final of the Singapore 7s tomorrow.

After a hard fought 12-10 win over Japan, the side will play the winner of the New Zealand-Great Britain match.

Fiji led 7-0 at half-time through a Ana Maria Naimasi try, which was converted by herself.

Japan came out battling in the second spell, but a long-range Vani Buleki try saw Fiji lead 12-0.

Japan did strike through Yume Hirano and Arisa Nishi but the failed conversions saw Fiji advance.

The semi-final kicks off at 5.02pm.