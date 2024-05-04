Massive effort not enough for Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

A gutsy effort by the Fijian Drua fell short of ensuring victory as the side lost 20-28 to the Brumbies in Super Rugby Pacific.

Despite being down 14-0 early, the Drua put on a brilliant effort to push the top Australian franchise.

While the scrums and defence were good for the Drua, it was not enough to break the winless record in its away games this season.

Fijian Drua is now in eighth position with 17 points.

Isoa Nasilasila and Simione Kuruvoli touched down for the Drua with Isiah Armstrong-Ravula, adding two conversions and two penalties.

Len Ikitau scored two tries, while Allan Alaalatoa also touched down in the first half and Luke Reimer in the second half.

Noah Lolesio kicked four conversions.

In the next round, Drua will meet the Western Force next Saturday at 11.55pm FJT.