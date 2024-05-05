Government commits to driving reforms

[ Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The government and social partners are committed to driving reforms, amending laws, and changing policies to ensure freedom of association, assembly, and organization without fear.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh, at the Fiji Trades Union Congress 50th Biennial Conference yesterday.

Singh stresses the importance of the Biennial Conference as a platform for shaping the FTUC’s direction and priorities.

He also emphasizes the collective decision-making process to prioritize members’ interests.

He also applauded FTUC’s longstanding dedication to championing workers’ rights and social justice.

Singh also commended FTUC’s involvement in the review of labour laws, the removal of contractual agreements for civil servants, and the ongoing commitment to workers’ rights amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.