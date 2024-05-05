Silktails to go back and reflect

The Kaiviti Silktails will have to do some soul-searching if they wish to bag a victory in the Jersey Flegg Competition this season.

After their 42-22 loss to the Eels yesterday, the head coach says that they need to find a way to get back into the game.

Wes Naiqama adds that they usually drop the momentum in the second half of the game which is very concerning.

“That’s a part that has been happening for the last couple of weeks, we just got to find a way to sort of get ourselves back into the game. Credit to the boys, we spoke about sticking solid and seeking possession and it did turn around”

Naiqama says despite the loss there were some positives from their outing.

He is hopeful they will go back and reflect on this outing before they prepare for Raiders next Saturday.