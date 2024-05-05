Three DFPL matches to be played today

Three crucial matches will be played in the Digicel Fiji Premier League today.

The Lautoka-Tailevu Naitasiri, Nadi-Suva and Nadeoga-Nasinu matches are the most intriguing games today..

After these games, one of either TailevU Naitasiri, Nasinu or Suva will take up the final spot in the Digicel Fiji FACT.

Article continues after advertisement

Seven teams including hosts Labasa have confirmed their place in the tournament.

In other matches, today Rewa plays Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park, while Navua hosts Labasa.

You can catch a live commentary of the Rewa-Ba match on Mirchi FM from 3pm.