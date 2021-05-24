Home

Sevens

Bolaca returns to 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 5, 2022 6:26 pm

The Fiji Rugby Union and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have today ended Napolioni Bolaca’s secondment with the Super Rugby Pacific franchise.

This now allows Bolaca to join the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s squad to prepare for the major assignments later this year.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Officer, Brian Thorburn says they’ve taken this decision in the best interest of all parties, and at the request of Coach Ben Gollings.

Article continues after advertisement

It also allows Bolaca to return to enjoying rugby in a familiar environment, and where he has had massive success.

Fiji Rugby Chief Executive John O’Connor thanks the Fijian Drua for taking Bolaca through the rigors of Super Rugby, and he’ll be better for it.

O’Connor says Bolaca will now return to fight for a place in the national 7s squad for the rest of the World Rugby 7s series, the upcoming Rugby World Cup and the Commonwealth Games assignments.

Meanwhile, the Drua takes on the Hurricanes on Sunday at 3:35pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

