Another five top teams confirmed for Tabadamu 7s

Another five top teams are now confirmed for the 2020 Tabadamu 7s tournament in Nadi next weekend.

As of Friday, only 14 teams were registered but now there are 20 with six more days to go before the tournament kicks off.

Local giants Nawaka, Police, Vuda Green, Red Rock Old Boys and Stallions will now be part of the event along with Namuamua.

These teams will join the likes of Wardens, Uluinakau, Tabadamu, Wadigi Salvos, Taveuni, Navy as well as Coastline Roosters of Nadroga, Sorokoba, Bamboo Travellers, Lami Cavaliers, and Red Wings.

11 Youth teams have been registered while Nadi Aviators is the only women’s team confirmed so far.

The Tabadamu 7s will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi next weekend and the men’s winner will qualify for the Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.