AI input in Coral Coast 7s pool draws

Organizers of the McDonalds Coral Coast Fiji 7s tried something different with the pool draws for their 14th event which starts next week at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Artificial intelligence or AI which is the capability of computational systems to perform tasks typically associated with human intelligence was used to draw the pools.

Many fans have been talking about how competitive the different pools are especially in the men’s division.

Tournament Co-Founder, Jay Whyte, says group A is a pool of death because the Fiji Babas who have won the last two titles will meet five time champs, Police. The pool also have the Seattle Barbarians from USA and Nationwide Sydney Nadi of Australia.

Pool C is also interesting with USA 7s, Mike Friday Select, Dominion Brothers and Ben Gollings’s Chennai Bulls from India.

Whyte says they gave all the information and AI did the rest.

‘We’ve utilized technology and basically asked AI to do our pools in 2026, so I gave it the perimeters making sure that there is a fair share of the Fiji teams with the international teams, we seeded the top teams being all the national teams and that’s what AI gave us’.

The Coral Coast 7s starts next Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and you can watch the action live and exclusive on FBC Sports.

