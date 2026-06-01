Salah helps Egypt to first World Cup win

Mohamed Salah inspired Egypt to their first-ever FIFA World Cup victory as they came from behind to defeat New Zealand 3-1 in Group G earlier today.

After trailing at halftime, Egypt produced a dominant second-half performance, with Salah leading the charge as they overturned the deficit to secure a historic win.

The result moves Egypt to the top of Group G and strengthens their chances of advancing to the Round of 32.

New Zealand will conclude their group-stage campaign against Belgium in Vancouver, while Egypt will face Iran in a crucial final group match.