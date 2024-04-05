Young Warriors pack out to defend title

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Warriors have named a young side to the World Rugby Pacific Challenge 2024 to defend their title for the seventh time in a row.

Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says the team has been training together for the past two months and that the best 28 have been selected to depart our shores tomorrow for Samoa.

He adds that taking a young side is nothing new and he is certain they will produce results like they have in the past.

“They really performed well last year and some of them are in the Drua now and some of them have gone to overseas, impossible is nothing, anything is possible and these players have raw talent and that’s why they have been selected – the best 28 and I believe I made the right choice.”

Seruvakula says that among the 28 players, 15 have never played at this level before, with eight of them coming from the Under-20 side.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

He stresses the importance of giving these eight players international experience before they compete in the Under-20 World Cup scheduled for June 29th in South Africa.

The Fiji Warriors will take on Tonga A in their first match on Wednesday at 12.15pm, they have Japan XV on the 15th of next month at 3pm and Japan XV and will face Manuma Samoa at 2pm on the 20th of next month.

The games will be played at Apia Park in Samoa.