Wainiqolo scores two tries in Lyon’s win

[Photo Credit: Jiuta Wainiqolo/ Instagram]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo continued his mesmerising performance for his new club, Lyon Rugby, in the Top 14 competition after he was awarded the Man of the Match award yesterday following his two tries against Perpignan in their 44-19 win at home.

Wainiqolo started on the wing, and just like any other week, he came out firing and performed to the expectations of the coaches and fans.

He ran a total of 123 metres in 9 carries, with 3 linebreaks and beating 4 defenders.

The 26-year-old scored a try in the 50th and 75th minutes.

Meanwhile, Perpignan had the services of Alivereti Duguivalu, who started at centre, and Fijian-born former French international, Tavite Veredamu, who started on the wing.

In the other Round 6 Top 14 matches, Pau defeated Bayonne 47-24, Racing overcame Montpellier, Castres defeated US Montauban, Stade Français edged Stade Rochelais, and Clermont defeated Toulon 27-10.

