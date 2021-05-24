Vudogo on the bench for Rebels

Former Fiji Under-20 center Ilikena Vudogo has a chance to face the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua tonight after being named on the bench.

The 23-year-old signed a three-year deal in late 2020 with the Rebels which will end next year.

The Nalotu villager from Yawe in Kadavu formed a deadly midfield combination with Vilimoni Botitu for Fiji at the World Rugby under 20 trophy in Romania in 2018 where he also claimed the player of the tournament award.

The Rebels have been decimated by injury in recent weeks with 14 key players now unavailable through injury or suspension including capped Wallabies Reece Hodge, Andrew Kellaway, Rob Leota, Jordan Uelese and Richard Hardwick.

Also out are Australian squad members Trevor Hosea, Pone Faamausili, and Josh Kemeny.

For the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, defense is something they’re concerned about.

Head Coach Mick Byrne says they’ll need to do better tonight.

‘You know if we can hang on to the ball and build our game and get into the game, control possession, our defense has been asked lots of questions by the opposition it’s time we turn around and ask the opposition defense a number of questions and that’s what we’re focusing on this week’.

Our Fijian Drua faces the Rebels at 8.45pm tonight at Sunshine Coast Stadium and it will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Also tonight, Moana Pasifika meets the Crusaders at 6:05 pm and Force takes on Reds at 11 pm.

Three games will be played tomorrow starting with the Blues and Chiefs at 3:35 pm followed by the Hurricanes and Highlanders at 6:05 pm before Brumbies face Waratahs at 8:45 pm.