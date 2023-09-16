Tuwai hopeful for Flying Fijians

Jerry Tuwai, a two-time Olympian, expresses his unwavering confidence in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians’ ability to perform exceptionally well in their upcoming match against Australia.

As a fervent rugby enthusiast, Tuwai takes immense pride in the team’s performance in France and encourages fans to rally behind them as they compete for the World Cup.

Tuwai says he will behind the team throughout the competition.

“To my brothers you know I am a big fan and all the best to my brothers. I know you can do it I know you will give your best and to all the fans, support them.”

The esteemed Vanualevu native exudes confidence in our gladiators’ ability to make us proud on match day.

Nevertheless, he also implores fans to accept the outcome of the match, whatever it may be.

Tuwai expresses his admiration for his former sevens team mates and believes that this presents another remarkable opportunity for them to shine.

Fiji is set to face the Wallabies at 3.45am on Monday.