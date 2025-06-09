Thrilling semi sees Suva survive Kadavu scare

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

The Suva women’s rugby side are celebrating a nail-biting semi-final victory in the Marama Cup, tipping their hats to Kadavu for a true finals-worthy contest.

Kadavu looked set for an upset, leading 31–29 late in the final quarter, but Suva showed composure under pressure, scoring a last-minute try to steal the win and book a spot in the grand finale.

Coach Saiasi Koroi credited the win to discipline and teamwork.

“For our win today, the strength was working together and discipline. We knew Kadavu would come out strong but I just told the girls to just do their part, do the basics right and the results would follow,”

Koroi praised his players for their effort but reminded them the job isn’t finished yet. Suva will face Namosi in the Marama Cup final this Saturday, promising a fierce battle for provincial pride.

