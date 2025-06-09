Skipper and Marama Cup officially launched

Representatives from districts across the country gathered in Suva this morning for the official launch of the 2025 Skipper and Marama Cup competitions.

Fiji Rugby Union Acting Chief Executive Officer Koli Sewabu acknowledged the dedication of coaches and players present, thanking them for their continued commitment in preparing their teams each year for a strong and successful season.

Sewabu emphasized that the competitions are not solely about winning, but also serve as a platform for identifying emerging talent to strengthen Fiji’s national teams.

“We thank all the teams; it is because of your efforts that we have been able to have successful tournaments over the years. And as we get ready to start the 2025 season, I wish you all the very best.”

Following the formalities, FRU distributed new sets of jerseys and equipment to all participating teams, officially marking the start of the 2025 season.

