Savea sounds alarm on Drua

Former All Blacks and Moana Pasifika center, Julian Savea is warning of the challenge the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua pose, especially after their loss at home against the Hurricanes last week in Suva.

The Moana squad touched down this afternoon, ahead of their thrilling encounter in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific with the Drua in Lautoka.

Reflecting on a previous encounter where his team tasted defeat, Savea acknowledges the challenge of facing off against the Drua in Fiji.

“I guess the Fijian Drua have a created a fortress here and everyone knows it’s hard to play here so we’re coming in really really well prepared and mentally for us it’s just showing up and making sure we have some high energy to match the crowd here and the way the Fijian Drua play.”



However, the former All Blacks wing has confidence in his team’s ability to rise to the occasion.

Savea says believes his side is well-equipped to match the Drua’s intensity and skill.

He also says it’s a crucial match for both teams who are in contention for a playoff spot.



The Drua play Moana Pasifika at 2.00pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.