Saint Vincent unhappy with refs call, complaint lodged

Saint Vincent College Under-16 girls rugby team is questioning a referee’s decision after a try was overturned during their Weet-Bix Raluve quarterfinal match against Dreketi Central College.

According to Assistant Team Manager Litiana Qilu, evidence shows the try should have been awarded.

She says the entire team feels they have been unfairly treated and want justice to be served.

Article continues after advertisement

“From my assessment, the ref had awarded the try and called the kickers but somehow she disallowed the try not too long after and I felt that we were served with injustice.”

They understand it will take time to have an outcome after formally lodging a complaint but regardless, this will be the action taken with proper channels to be followed.

Qilu adds they will not rest until they get answers.

Meanwhile, the Raluve championships will be on a break this week before the teams meet for the semifinals that will be held next week at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.