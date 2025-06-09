Reece, Narawa and Tavatavanawai named in All Blacks squad

Insert Sevu Reece with Timoci Tavatavanawai and Emoni Narawa

The All Blacks have named their squad for the 2025 Rugby Championship, with Sevu Reece, Emoni Narawa, and Timoci Tavatavanawai all earning call-ups.

Crusaders prop George Dyer has also been brought in as injury cover.

The 36-man squad is led by captain Scott Barrett and includes a mix of experienced players and exciting new faces. Among the forwards are hookers Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Brodie McAlister. The props named are Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, Ollie Norris, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, and Pasilio Tosi. In the second row, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i and Fabian Holland join Barrett.

Loose forwards selected are Samipeni Finau, Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi and Luke Jacobson. The halfbacks are Cam Roigard, Cortez Ratima and Noah Hotham. Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie are the first five-eighths.

In the midfield, the All Blacks have picked Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor and Timoci Tavatavanawai. The outside backs include Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan and Ruben Love.

The injury cover group includes George Dyer, Christian Lio-Willie, Emoni Narawa, Tevita Mafileo, Kyle Preston and Leroy Carter.

The rugby championship kicks off on the 17th of this month with the All Blacks facing Argentina in their first match

