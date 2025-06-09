Nadroga aims for double glory in 2025 season

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

Nadroga Rugby Union is charging into the 2025 season with a clear mission to defend their Skipper Cup title and reclaim the coveted Farebrother Sullivan Trophy.

Nadroga Rugby Union President Jiuta Waqavonovono says their success comes from more than talent it’s about culture, history, and discipline passed down through generations.

“Nadroga is so passionate about strategy. And with the backing of the Vanua and the fans — looking back at our history, the major component is the discipline of the guys playing rugby. That’s made a huge difference from then till now.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Stallions are one of Fiji’s most decorated provincial teams, and with the 2025 season starting next weekend, they are confident in their preparation to go all the way again.

“Yeah, we will do our best. And I know all the other unions are preparing well too. But we know we’ll get there once the season finishes. We’re planning our way strategically, doing something so that when we finish, it’ll be a good finish.”

Nadroga will kick off their season at home, Lawaqa Park, against Macuata.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.