Nadi staying true to development roots

Mesake Vocevoce [file photo]

Mesake Vocevoce’s rise from club rugby in Nadi to the international stage is the latest validation of Nadi Rugby Union’s long-standing belief in homegrown development.

The former Nadi U19 player, now with the Fijian Drua and a Flying Fijians rep, recently featured for the First Nations & Pasifika XV invitational side that took on the British & Irish Lions in Australia.

Nadi Rugby Vice President of Operations Jeff Tamata says his journey has reaffirmed the union’s commitment to nurturing talent from within its own backyard.

“Vocevoce is one good example, he joined our U19 ranks and won the cup that year, then kept playing club rugby during the weekends. He was playing soccer in secondary school, switched to rugby, came through our development programme, and went on to the HPU before making the national side.”

The Nadi Rugby Union maintains that its priority remains local development, though it welcomes the interest of interested Drua players, as long as they go through the right process.

“If the Drua players are available and want to join, they just have to come through the process. We don’t go around looking to bring in players. We focus on our club talent and believe in growing our own.”

He also noted that Vocevoce is part of a long list of names that have come through Nadi’s system, including Flying Fijians reps Vilimoni Botitu and Setareki Tuicuvu, as well as Olympic gold medallist Masivesi Dakuwaqa.

Nadi began their 2025 Skipper Cup season with a 17-15 win over Lautoka on Saturday and will take on Macuata this Saturday for round 2 of the 2025 Skipper cup season.

