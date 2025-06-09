Australia commits $28 million to digital economy

[Photo: Supplied]

Australia has invested $28 million to support Fiji’s goal of becoming a regional digital economy leader.

The funding is set to help establish technical and vocational education and training centres of excellence in Suva.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts made the announcement during the opening of the USP Digital Skills Hub at the Japan ICT Multipurpose Theatre today.

Roberts says the initiative forms part of Australia’s broader partnership with Fiji to strengthen digital skills and economic opportunities.

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“As part of our Vale Union work, we’ll be working with Fiji to develop technical and vocational education and training centres of excellence here in Suva, to build the skills that drive economic growth and that includes a $28 million commitment to support Fiji’s role as a regional leader in the digital economy.”

He says the investment is aimed at helping Fiji build the workforce needed to support economic growth and digital transformation, as technology continues to reshape industries and create new employment opportunities.

Roberts added that strengthening digital capabilities and cybersecurity preparedness would enable Fiji to maximise the benefits of digitalisation and emerging technologies.

Additionally, Chief Commercial Officer Jyotika Devi said the initiative was designed to complement existing training programmes rather than replace them.

“This isn’t about supplanting or replacing the existing training opportunities; it’s about partnering with the existing organisations and working together. The idea of making a digital transformation or creating a digital transformation is to give the ability for even the student sitting in a rural area, like a woman sitting in a rural area, to be able to develop artificial intelligence for the communities that they serve in.”

Devi said digital transformation should create opportunities for all Fijians, particularly those in rural and underserved communities, by expanding access to technology and innovation.

While the funding commitment has been confirmed, details on the implementation timeline and the institutions that will benefit from the investment are yet to be announced.

The initiative is expected to strengthen Fiji’s position as a regional digital hub while supporting the development of a skilled workforce equipped for the demands of a rapidly evolving digital economy.