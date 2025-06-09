Bentley-Hape proud to honour his roots in Fiji Bati colours

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For Bailey Bentley-Hape, making his Fiji Bati debut last week is about more than stepping onto the international stage.

It is an opportunity to honour his Fijian roots and represent his mother, after growing up in New Zealand surrounded by Māori and Kiwi rugby league.

The fullback was eager to make his first appearance in the national jersey count when they opened their Rugby League World Cup campaign against the Cook Islands last Sunday.

“It’s obviously very special for me. I grew up in New Zealand, so it’s always been the Maoris and the Kiwis. To be able to go out and represent my mum, I’m pretty keen.”

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Having settled into the squad, Bentley-Hape is now focused on building combinations, finding the team’s rhythm and helping the Bati get their campaign off to a winning start.

He says the boys have made him feel welcome, giving him confidence as he prepares for the milestone occasion.

Bentley-Hape has also thanked supporters in Fiji and New Zealand for their backing, promising to give his best when he takes the field on Sunday.

Fiji faces the Cook Islands at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, with Bentley-Hape hoping his first appearance in the Bati jersey will be one to remember.

Fiji Bati will meet Australia at 9.05pm on Sunday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The Bulikula will meet Papua New Guinea Orchids at 2,15pm tomorrow at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby.

You can watch the RLWC matches LIVE on FBC Sports.