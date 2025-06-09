Ramayana’s South distributors locked

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

For several months, it has been known that Sony Pictures will release Ramayana in overseas markets, while Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will distribute the much-awaited saga in North India.

However, there was no clarity on which companies would handle its release in the Southern markets. Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively learned the details of the same.

A trade source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will release Ramayana in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Meanwhile, Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, will distribute it in his home market of Karnataka through his company, Monster Mind Creations.”

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Interestingly, Dil Raju was present at the grand pre-release event of Ramayana in Hyderabad. He had earlier distributed Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra (2022) and Animal (2023), both of which were successful.

At the event, he expressed hope that Ramayana would complete a hat-trick of successful collaborations with Ranbir.

The source said, “As for Tamil Nadu, Think Studios, operated by Swaroop Reddy under SNS Movie Production, will release Ramayana.” The company had earlier released Yash’s Toxic (2026). It had also co-produced and distributed Vijay Sethupathi’s much-loved Maharaja (2024).

The source continued, “Lastly, E4 Entertainment, headed by Mukesh Mehta, has come on board for the Kerala release.” The company has previously handled major films like Toxic, Pushpa 2 – The Rule (2024), Animal (2023), Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 (2021), etc.

A source revealed, “Rocking Star Yash, who is also a co-producer on Ramayana, played a key role in finalising the film’s South Indian distribution strategy, including the selection of distributors for individual territories.

His decision to forgo his acting fee in favour of a co-producer’s stake in the film overall follows a business model adopted by several superstars, who choose to participate in a film’s profits and overall business rather than draw a conventional acting fee.”

With these arrangements, Ramayana has its distribution network locked across all major circuits in India as well as overseas, and is all set for a grand release on November 5.