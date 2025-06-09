November debate could decide bill

[Photo: File]

The National Federation Party has yet to commit its support for the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill, with its final decision expected to depend on the outcome of consultations and negotiations before the Bill returns to Parliament in November.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad says the party will carefully consider public submissions and raise its 18 demands through the parliamentary committee reviewing the draft legislation.

He adds that the committee must examine the concerns raised by the public before preparing its report for Parliament.

Prasad says the party’s final position will depend on whether its concerns are addressed during discussions on the proposed changes.

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“The draft bill will also go with the consultation. Then there will be a debate about whether it is right or not. Our party’s decision will be based on our demands. There will be a debate and negotiation. There may not be everything that we are asking for. But if our party is satisfied, then we will support it. If not, then we will look at the party’s position.”

He adds that the party’s management board will meet again before deciding whether to support the Bill at its third reading.

The consultation process is continuing, with members of the public being encouraged to share their views before the committee finalizes its recommendations.

The committee’s report is expected to accompany the draft Bill when it returns to Parliament in November, where further debate will help determine the way forward.