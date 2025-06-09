Namosi one win away from defending title

Preparation over the past few days has been intense for the Namosi Women’s Rugby side as they gear up to keep their Marama Championship title defense alive tomorrow.

Namosi’s Adi Vaimoana says reaching the semi-finals is a major achievement, and the team is determined to go all the way.

The side has been refining every aspect of their game and stands ready for whatever comes their way.

She adds that the enthusiasm players have been showing at training has been very encouraging, as tomorrow’s result will determine whether they maintain their title.

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“Our key focus for this week was to stay focused on the game plan, play with courage and rise to the challenge. Going into this year’s semi-finals means so much; we really played our hearts out last week against Tailevu; it was a really close game. We were drawn 27-all by full time before heading into extra time, got the penalty kick and secured the win.”

Namosi will play Nadi at the King Charles Park tomorrow at 1pm.