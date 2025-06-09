Draunidalo creates history

Ana-Marie Draunidalo has made history as the first Pacific Islander to earn the internationally recognised World Tennis White Badge Referee qualification, marking a major milestone for tennis officiating in Oceania.

The 21-year-old’s achievement follows more than two years of dedication, mentoring and practical experience across the Pacific, supported by additional funding and development opportunities from Tennis Australia.

Draunidalo gained valuable officiating experience at tournaments in Fiji, Solomon Islands, American Samoa and New Zealand, strengthening her knowledge and confidence on the international stage.

Her strong academic preparation and mastery of tennis rules also saw her pass the pre-qualification examination and secure a place at the White Badge Officiating School in China.

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Among the youngest participants in a group whose average age was around 10 years older, Draunidalo successfully completed the program to earn her qualification.

Her achievement places her among a select group of internationally certified tennis officials and marks a significant step forward for the development of tennis officiating across the Pacific.