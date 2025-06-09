Calls for greater women participation in customary decisions

[Photo: FILE]

The 2026 Women’s Parliament practice Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Adi Unaisi Nakoivalu is advocating for greater participation of women in customary land and Mineral resource decisions.

Speaking during the Parliament mock session, Nakoivalu says women should be given meaningful opportunities to contribute to land development discussions while respecting customary land ownership and lawful decision-making processes.

Nakoivalu who is the member of the Mataqali Nawavatu, says that she understood the importance of land as a source of identity, heritage, livelihood and security for future generations.

“As the founder of Nakuivalu Sunshine Netball Academy, (1:19I wanted to lease our family cassava patch to establish a multi-purpose facility for young (1:24) people in the wider community. This will not only benefit me as an individual, (1:28) but the community and the country as a whole in combating the rising issue (1:32) on HIV and AIDS and drug abuse. My proposal was rejected. (1:36) I cannot say that being a woman caused that decision.”

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She says women should receive clear information about land leases, mineral development and community benefits, and be included meaningfully in relevant consultations.

Nakoivalu also highlights the importance of ensuring women have access to education, vocational training, digital skills and economic opportunities to strengthen their leadership capabilities.

She calls for consideration of temporary special measures, including legally appropriate gender quotas or targets, to increase women’s representation in leadership, with a long-term goal of achieving equal representation of women and men in decision-making.

Nakoivalu says women should not only be valued when their signatures are required for land development, but also respected for their knowledge, opinions and leadership abilities.