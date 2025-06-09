Hill unfazed ahead of Senidoko title clash

Olympian Winston Hill is ready to step back into the ring and put his reputation to the test when he challenges Isikeli Senidoko for the Boxing Commission of Fiji Super Middleweight title.

But for Hill, it is not about the pressure of winning or the fear of losing — it is about giving his best and proving he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

The decision to come out of retirement and take on one of Fiji’s top boxers was an easy one for the former champion, who is relishing the challenge that lies ahead.

Hill knows Senidoko will come out firing and will be determined to defend his standing in the ring.

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“I don’t have any stress on me, he’s got everything to lose, if I lose, I’ll just be going back to retirement and that’s no big deal but if he loses, he loses his title and he’ll have to work to get it back again. So coming into this fight, there’s no stress, there’s no drama but we still prepare as we should and we’ll be fight ready when the bell rings.”

However, the Olympic boxer is not backing down, confident that he has the ability, experience and determination to go all the way and claim the title.