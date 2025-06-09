Nadi Rugby takes community spirit beyond the field

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

As Nadi prepares for this afternoon Skipper Cup semifinal, the side has shown that its ambitions extend beyond rugby, reaching out to people experiencing hunger and homelessness in the community.

The players took to the streets of Nadi Town and Namaka on Thursday night, distributing meals and offering support to those in need ahead of one of the biggest matches of their season.

The initiative provided an opportunity for the team to give back to the community, sharing kindness and hope with people facing difficult circumstances.

While the focus shifts to tomorrow’s semifinal, the players have demonstrated that representing Nadi means more than competing for silverware.

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Their actions reflect a commitment to making a difference off the field, where compassion and service can be just as meaningful as results on it.

As they prepare for the challenge ahead, Nadi will carry that same sense of pride into their semifinal, with the team showing that the true spirit of rugby extends well beyond the game.

Nadi will host Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on Viti+.