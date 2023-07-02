Mum recalls Sele's waterboy days

Not too long ago Selestino Ravutaumada was a simple village boy in Naselesele, Taveuni.

His mum, Makarita Savai, couldn’t fight back the tears today after the Fiji Water Flying Fijians welcoming service at Reverend William Cross Methodist Church in Somosomo village, Taveuni.

Savai says her son used to be a waterboy for the Naselesele Blues as a kid.

[Makarita Savai]

She says joining the Fijian Drua is something but to make the Flying Fijians squad is a major achievement knowing the challenges they faced as a family.

Ravutaumada is now just six weeks away from making the final World Cup squad but he’s expected to make his debut in one of the three Pacific Nations Cup match.



[Selestino Ravutaumada]

Savai adds she always reminds her son about what she told him a long time ago.

All the 39 players are now in camp at Welagi village after Josua Tuisova and Samu Tawake joined the side following the church service at Somosomo village today.