Kunatani to team up with Botitu at Castres

Flying Fijians flanker and Olympic gold medalist Semi Kunatani will return to the French Top 14 next season.

This is after the 29-year-old signed a new deal with Castres.

This means Kunatani will join Fiji 7s rover Vilimoni Botitu at Castres.

Kunatani is currently contracted with English club Harlequins and has been with the side for the last two seasons.

Harlequins win against Exeter Chiefs in February was Kunatani’s last appearance for the side before the lockdown.

Having previously spent three years in the French Top 14 with Toulouse before his switch to England, the 29-year-old now heads back across the Channel to link up with 12 new players signed by the 2013 and 2018 champions Castres.