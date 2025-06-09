Kamikamica faces contract uncertainty

Tui Kamikamica [File Photo]

Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica is one of five Melbourne Storm players whose contracts remain uncertain as they approach October 2025.

The other players are Dean Ieremia, Grant Anderson, Kane Bradley, and Marion Seve.

According to AAP Newsroom, Kamikamica has been linked to the Brisbane Broncos, though no official move has been confirmed. Anderson, however, is expected to join the Broncos.

Melbourne’s bigger contract challenges are expected in 2026, with several key players also coming off contract.

Other NRL stars facing similar uncertainty include Manly’s Daly Cherry-Evans and Canberra’s Josh Papali’i. The veteran prop is reconsidering a move to England, but a deal would require Canberra to free up salary cap space, as 2025 was budgeted to be his final season.

The Dolphins also face tough decisions, with Josh Kerr and Mark Nicholls among several middle forwards still unsigned.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s NRL fixtures, the Warriors take on the Dolphins at 8pm, followed by the Broncos facing the Rabbitohs at 10pm.

