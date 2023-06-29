Home games an advantage for Silktails

The Kaiviti Silktails have proved that playing home games is an advantage after recording an unprecedented four straight victories in the Ron Masey Cup competition.

They will use their high team morale as a foundation to try to win their first away game this weekend.

There’re five rounds left in the RMC and head coach Wes Naiqama says the objective is to try to win every game in order to make the top four.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the perfect world, we’d like to win all of them. It’s probably in context with how the rest of the season goes where ourselves and Hills are both on the same points we’re just ahead of them on for and against.”

Naiqama adds this weekend’s game will be a great one to watch as both teams are desperate for points.

The Silktails will play Hills Bulls at Crestwood Reserve this Sunday in Australia.