Game against Brumbies was very important: Naisewa

Karalaini Naisewa [right] during their training session

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s skipper has revealed the conversation they had in the changing room during halftime of their game against the Brumbies last Saturday.

Karalaini Naisewa says that she told the players to pull up their socks and try their best to secure the victory if they wish to play the semifinal on home soil.

Naisewa says that the match was intense, but they managed to pull through.

Article continues after advertisement

“I just went to the changing room and told the girls that in order to secure this win, we need to score good points so that we can play the semi-final back at home”.

Naisewa adds, emphasizing how important their game against the Brumbies was to the team.

The Fijian Drua will face the Melbourne Rebels this Saturday at 7 pm and need only one point to qualify for the semifinals.

You can watch the game live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.