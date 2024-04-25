FRU places importance on player welfare

The Fiji Rugby Union has clarified that members of the Fiji Airways men’s 7s team were properly billeted at a Sydney hotel during a layover on their way to the Dubai 7s last year.

Rugby House released a statement in response to Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu’s comments that he had seen the players sleeping in the verandah of Sydney Airport.

After a thorough consultation and investigation, the FRU says the team departed Nadi Airport at 6pm on November 26th and arrived in Sydney three hours later.

When the Sydney Airport International terminal closed at 11pm, the players were checked into Ibis Sydney Airport hotel.

Rugby House says the then head coach and assistant coach remained at the terminal to ensure the safety of the team equipment and bags in preparation for check-in at 2:30am the next day, when the airport reopened.

The FRU says the players returned to the airport at 3am to check in for the 6am flight to Dubai.

Fiji Rugby adds that information spread on social media pertaining to members of the national men’s 7s side sleeping outside the Sydney Airport are inaccurate and misleading.

The Fiji Rugby Board of Trustees say the welfare of our national teams are of paramount importance, where the necessary support, respect and dignity is accorded to players while representing the country on the international stage.