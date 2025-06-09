Flying Fijians debut a dream come true for Wye

Sam Wye [left] during his international debut against Scotland

Flying Fijians halfback Sam Wye is still thrilled after making his international debut against Scotland last weekend.

The 22-year-old, who came off the bench in front of a packed Suva crowd, says representing Fiji was a special moment for him and his family.

“Living in Fiji, everyone watches rugby, it means a lot. Playing at this level, representing my family and friends, it’s something really special. They’re all really proud of this achievement and I’m super grateful for the support they’ve given me.”

Article continues after advertisement

Wye was one of several new players in Fiji’s 29–14 win over Scotland. Though his time on the field was brief, he says every second was worth it.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.