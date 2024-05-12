Drua still in top eight

[Source: Supplied]

Despite going down to Western Force, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is still in the top eight of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific standings with three rounds remaining.

Coach Mick Byrne believes this was the only positive thing they got out of the 48-10 loss this morning.

Byrne says they had a great week in Perth but just couldn’t spark against the Force.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s got to be each and every player that take on board the disappointment that they have tonight and find a way to get on the plane to get over back home to Fiji and be ready for the Reds.”

The Drua is eighth with 17 points while the Force are just two points behind in ninth followed by Moana Pasifika and Crusaders who have 14 each and the Waratahs at the bottom of the table with 12 points.

Next Saturday the Drua hosts Queensland Reds at the HFC Bank Stadium at 2:05pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports.