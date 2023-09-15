Drua signs Ravula and Waqaicece

[Photo: Supplied]

All Black Richie Mo’ounga’s nephew and Fiji U20 flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and outside back Epeli Waqaicece have been selected to join the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team for the upcoming 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Both players have signed multi-year contracts, turning down offers from other professional franchises to pursue their careers with the Fijian Drua and Fiji Rugby high-performance pathway.

Head Coach Mick Byrne expresses his excitement for the franchise, stating that signing Ravula and Waqaicece is a significant development for the team and Fiji Rugby as a whole.

Additionally, he highlights the advantage of having the two players, who are also best friends, join the Drua, as it presents an opportunity to nurture their talent and shape them into professional athletes.

Armstrong-Ravula’s outstanding performance as flyhalf for Fiji U20’s in the recent World Rugby U20 Championship, where he made the team of the tournament, further solidifies his potential.

He is eligible for Fiji, New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga, but has chosen to represent the Fijian Drua and make himself available for Fiji where he has connections to Moce, Lau through his father Steve Ravula.

He attended Ipswich State High School in Brisbane and Saint Andrew’s College in Christchurch.

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula currently plays for Manawatu Turbos in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship and was also part of the Hurricanes Academy and the Hurricanes Under 20s in recent years.

Epeli Waqaicece, a proud Nadroga lad, is making a homecoming to his roots in Nasama village on the outskirts of Sigatoka town.

Notably, he is the younger brother of the renowned former Flying Fijians, Western Force, and Clermont winger, Napolioni Nalaga.

Currently, Waqaicece is a valuable member of both the Manawatu Turbos (NPC) and the Hurricanes U20 Squad.

In fact, his exceptional performance in 2022 earned him the title of Hurricanes U20s Player of the Year.

Byrne adds it is worth acknowledging the Drua organization for successfully attracting players like the duo, who had other opportunities to play in New Zealand, Tonga, and Samoa but ultimately chose the Drua.