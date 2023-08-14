Cost over cancellation says FSSRU

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union says the OHS team within the organizing committee of the Weetbix Raluve Trophy gave the green light for the quarter-finals to go ahead at the Suva Grammar School ground.

FSSRU is facing criticism after parents and teams raised their concerns about the ground being muddy and not playable over the weekend.

There have been concerns about possible health risks and injuries.

Article continues after advertisement

Jone Kanalagi, the FSSRU President, says they had pre-booked the ground.

He says as the weather changed, they looked for other venues, but there was no ground available as other sporting events had booked it.

Kanalagi adds that the OHS officers had visited the Suva Grammar School grounds and deemed them playable.

Kanalagi was not able to disclose information about OHS, but he admits they are part of their committee.

Asked why they did not stop or cancel the game on Saturday, Kanalagi says they had to consider the costs that schools had incurred to be at the game.

The FSSRU will meet at 5pm today to discuss the issue and about the games this weekend.