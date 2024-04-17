Call made to pack the venue

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Fans are being urged to pack out the HFC Bank Stadium on Friday before the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua plays the Western Force in the Super W semi-final.

The two teams meet at 4.35pm, before the Fijian Drua men battle the Hurricanes at 7.05pm.

Drua Head of Commercial and Marketing, Shane Hussein says gates open at 3pm, with entertainment also being provided by Inside Out.

Hussein says they want a packed-out venue as the women play their first ever semi-final at home.

Fijian Drua women are the two-time defending champion of the competition.

The side has been boosted by the return of former skipper Bitila Tawake, who is in contention of a place in the match squad to be named this afternoon.

Hussein says they are expecting the fans to play a key role for both games.