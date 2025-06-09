The Resistance Front, designated by U.S. as 'terrorist' group

[ Source: Reuters ]

The U.S. government has designated The Resistance Front, also known as the Kashmir Resistance, as a “foreign terrorist organisation” following an April 22 Islamist militant attack in Indian Kashmir that killed 26 people.

The group initially took responsibility for the attack in Pahalgam before denying it days later.

Indian security officials said TRF uses the name Kashmir Resistance on social media and online forums, where it claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack in Indian Kashmir’s Pahalgam area.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, listed as a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States, is the Islamist group accused of plotting attacks in India and in the West, including the three-day assault on Mumbai in November 2008.

“This is basically a front of the LeT. These are groups which have been created over the last years, particularly when Pakistan was under pressure from the Financial Action Task Force and they were trying to create a pattern of denial that they were involved in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Ajai Sahni, head of the South Asia Terrorism Portal.

