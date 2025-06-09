UTOF sees record growth

[File Photo]

The Unit Trust of Fiji has recorded over 100,000 active investment accounts and a total investor base of more than 50,000.

Chair Lavinia Kaumaitotoya describes the growth as a sign of increasing public confidence in local investment options.

Kaumaitotoya says this also reflects a changing mindset among Fijians toward savings and financial independence.

She adds that the investor base includes TLTB minor accounts, which highlights their reach across diverse age groups and communities.

“While the narrative has been on strengthening consumer spending, here at UTOF, we encourage strengthening your wealth through investment.”

Kaumaitotoya says this level of participation reflects growing financial awareness and trust in their long-term performance.

UTOF also recorded an interim dividend payout of $7.2 million for the Income and Growth Fund, the highest since 2012.

