Disaster team sets bold plan

Permanent Secretary for Disaster Management Isoa Talemaibua

The National Disaster Risk Management Office has been urged to stay focused and results-driven as it sets priorities for the new financial year.

Permanent Secretary for Disaster Management Isoa Talemaibua spoke at the NDRMO’s annual Planning Workshop held at Pearl Resort, Pacific Harbour.

Talemaibua commended the NDRMO team for their hard work and key achievements this year. These include the National Disaster Risk Management Act 2024 endorsement, hosting the National Disaster Awareness Week in Navuso, and the visit of Kamal Kishore, Head of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

He also acknowledged their strong emergency response during the Western Division floods and Tropical Cyclone Rae last Christmas.

Talemaibua paid tribute to former NDRMO Director Vasiti Soko for her leadership in disaster risk management.

Looking ahead, Talemaibua outlined priorities for 2025-2026, including the development of a National Rural Development Policy linked to Fiji’s National Development Plan.

This policy aims to support sustainable growth in rural and maritime communities.

He stressed the need to implement regulations under the revised Disaster Risk Management Act.

He also outlined work on improving humanitarian warehouse systems, early warning tools and disaster response coordination.

The workshop ended with finalizing the NDRMO’s 2025-2026 Business Plan, which will guide operations in the year ahead.

