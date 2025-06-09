Vosarogo hits back at critics over lazy budget claims

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji faces uncertain global conditions and the 2025–2026 budget aims to bring economic stability and relief to people.

This, according to Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo.

“With this budget, we aim to secure land accessibility for all Fijians, improve access to clean and safe drinking water and foster a conducive regulatory environment that supports business growth, development and sustainable resource use.”

Vosarogo believes that the budget lowers VAT from 15 percent to 12 percent, boosts social support, helps with bus fares, and raises civil servant pay.

He states the plan balances careful spending with efforts to cut living costs and improve services.

“We choose not to complain, but to commit. We work harder, smarter and together. Because this Ministry understands that real security, lasting stability and genuine prosperity begins with how we manage what we are entrusted with.”

Vosarogo rejected opposition criticism calling the budget lazy and a lollipop, saying those views miss the bigger picture.

He adds that the government is focused on delivering real benefits to Fijians.

