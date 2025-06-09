Fiji eyes $4 billion tourism boom

[Source: File Photo]

Fiji’s tourism earnings remain uneven, with most benefits limited to a few regions.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says Vanua Levu accounts for less than four percent of visitor-days, despite the country welcoming over one million visitors last year.

The government wants to change this and is targeting $4 billion in tourism earnings and 1.25 million visitor arrivals by 2027.

“Denarau sees 22 percent of arrivals, Coral Coast 21 percent, Nadi – 17 percent, Suva-Tailevu – 13 percent, Mamanuca Islands – 10 percent and Yasawas – 4 percent. However, less visited regions, like Vanua Levu, receive less than four percent of visitor-days. This is where our growth focus is next.”

Gavoka said an integrated tourism master plan for Vanua Levu was in progress and will guide development in the Northern Division.

This year’s funding will support the design phase for key upgrades. In addition, we will launch Na Vualiku pilot MSME programme this calendar year, offering cost-shared business development services, small grants to community-based tourism groups, and targeted support for women, cultural enterprises, and operators to enhance market readiness and resilience.

The Minister adds that a tour of the Lau Group is also planned in the coming months as part of efforts to expand tourism across Fiji.

