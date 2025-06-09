Budget built on voices of the people

Assistant Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Assistant Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel describes the 2025–2026 National Budget as a true reflection of the people’s voice.

He says the budget was shaped through wide consultations with Fijians across the country, focusing on key issues like social welfare, infrastructure, and civil service pay.

“Our people’s perspectives have fundamentally guided our 2025-2026 commitment. We consulted the people and we listened using the bottom-up approach of consultation.”

Article continues after advertisement

Immanuel says this input led to major moves in the budget, including a reduction in VAT from 15% to 12.5%, continued zero VAT on 22 essential items, over $500 million in VAT relief, better civil servant pay, and support for struggling communities.

He adds that this people-first approach builds trust and ensures national policies respond directly to the needs of everyday Fijians.

The government says this bottom-up model is now central to its strategy to tackle economic shocks and build a stronger, more inclusive Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.